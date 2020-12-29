S.Korea stocks hit record high on final trading day of the year

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares touched a record high on Wednesday, the final trading day of the year, driven by Samsung Electronics' gains and retail investors' buying. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.52 points, or 0.98%, to 2,848.03 by 0253 GMT, extending gains to a fifth straight day.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as high as 2.43%, after sliding 0.51% a day earlier on ex-dividend trading.

** Investors await whether the U.S. Senate would authorise additional stimulus checks.

** Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, boosting recovery hopes.

** South Korea's trade data is due on Jan. 1, which could provide additional signals that the economy is on recovery track.

** The nation's financial markets will be closed from Thursday, and reopen on Jan. 4.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.1 billion won ($68.24 million) worth of shares on the main board, while retail investors purchased net 161.6 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,087.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% firmer than its previous close at 1,092.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,086.5 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,085.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.45.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 0.992%. ($1 = 1,085.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

