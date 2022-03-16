S.Korea stocks hit 2-week high on Wall Street gains, Ukraine hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, as tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while signs of material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also boosted sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0212 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 44.82 points, or 1.69%, to 2,704.05, the highest since March 4, and following a 1.44% jump on Wednesday.

** Tracking a 5% surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and SK Hynix rose 1.14% and 5.15%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 4.13%.

** The Fed announced a quarter percentage point increase in the overnight federal funds rate and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.

** Fresh talks of compromise from Russia and Ukraine lifted hopes for a potential breakthrough, further boosting market sentiment just as China promised to roll out more economic stimulus.

** At home, South Korea reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases of 621,328 amid a wave of Omicron infections.

** Meanwhile, the finance minister said authorities would strengthen efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened currency market measures.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 139.5 billion won ($114.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,223.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.97% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,223.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,223.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 107.60.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 2.695%.

($1 = 1,223.7100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

