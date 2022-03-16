S.Korea stocks hit 2-week high on Wall Street gains, Ukraine hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, as tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while signs of material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also boosted sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, as tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while signs of material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also boosted sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0212 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 44.82 points, or 1.69%, to 2,704.05, the highest since March 4, and following a 1.44% jump on Wednesday.

** Tracking a 5% surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and SK Hynix rose 1.14% and 5.15%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 4.13%.

** The Fed announced a quarter percentage point increase in the overnight federal funds rate and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.

** Fresh talks of compromise from Russia and Ukraine lifted hopes for a potential breakthrough, further boosting market sentiment just as China promised to roll out more economic stimulus.

** At home, South Korea reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases of 621,328 amid a wave of Omicron infections.

** Meanwhile, the finance minister said authorities would strengthen efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened currency market measures.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 139.5 billion won ($114.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,223.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.97% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,223.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,223.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 107.60.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 2.695%.

($1 = 1,223.7100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More