S.Korea stocks hit 2-week high on Wall Street gains, Ukraine hopes

South Korean shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, as tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while signs of material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also boosted sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** By 0212 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 44.82 points, or 1.69%, to 2,704.05, the highest since March 4, and following a 1.44% jump on Wednesday.
** Tracking a 5% surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and SK Hynix rose 1.14% and 5.15%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 4.13%.
** The Fed announced a quarter percentage point increase in the overnight federal funds rate and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.
** Fresh talks of compromise from Russia and Ukraine lifted hopes for a potential breakthrough, further boosting market sentiment just as China promised to roll out more economic stimulus.
** At home, South Korea reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases of 621,328 amid a wave of Omicron infections.
** Meanwhile, the finance minister said authorities would strengthen efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened currency market measures.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 139.5 billion won ($114.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 2.695%.
($1 = 1,223.7100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
