S.Korea stocks hit 1-month low as trade-deal hopes ebb

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares stumbled on Thursday to hit their lowest in more than a month after a media report implied that the United States and China were not making any progress in deputy-level talks. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield dropped.
