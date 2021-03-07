S.Korea stocks gain on U.S. stimulus, economic recovery hopes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a massive COVID-19 relief package, and as upbeat U.S. jobs data and Chinese export figures boosted global economic recovery hopes. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The KOSPI rose 12 points, or 0.40%, to 3,038.26 as of 0214 GMT. The index rose as much as 0.97% in early trade, rebounding from a 0.57% decline on Friday.

** The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a day after data showed that the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.

** Sentiment was also supported by China's February trade data released on Sunday, which showed that exports grew at a record pace last month.

** Heavyweights traded mixed: tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Internet giant Naver rose 0.66%, but battery maker LG Chem slid 0.55%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 56.2 billion won ($49.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.41% lower than its previous close at 1,126.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 111.40.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.090%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.980%.

($1 = 1,131.0500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

