S.Korea stocks flat as investors gauge fallout from coronavirus

* KOSPI almost flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea stocks were trading flat on Monday as investors steered clear of making big bets as they were trying to monitor the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 1,770, as of the end of Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

** Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as last year's sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, highlighting a fragile outlook made worse by growing coronavirus risks.

** As of 0222 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 2.81 points, or 0.13%, at 2,246.40.

** China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium term loans on Monday as policymakers try to reduce the economic shock from a coronavirus outbreak that is severely disrupting business activity.

** For stocks to rise further, investors need to confirm solid economic data, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst with Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Shares of battery maker SK Innovation dropped as much as 6.9% in early trade, after an interim ruling by a U.S. trade panel over its dispute with rival LG Chem .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 52.7 billion won ($44.60 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,183.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.5 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24%, after U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday. Japanese stocks dropped 0.58%. [MKTS/GLOB]

** The KOSPI advanced 2.36% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 206.62 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 297.

** The won lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.57, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.351%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.666%.

($1 = 1,181.6800 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.