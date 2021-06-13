S.Korea stocks flat as investors await cues from Fed meeting

* KOSPI dips, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on Monday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting due this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI was flat at 3,248.14, as of 0214 GMT.

** Repeated comments by U.S. policy makers that inflation would be transitory calmed investor jitters, but markets also now anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming its asset-purchase programme.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49%, peer SK Hynix dropped 1.17%, LG Chem slipped 2.59%, while Naver rose 3.89%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 141.8 billion won ($127.08 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "KOSPI is expected to be contained to a box pattern ahead of Federal Open Market Committee and economic indicators from the United States," Han Ji-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 833.49 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 382.

** The won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.47% lower than its previous close at 1,110.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.261%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 2.095%.

($1 = 1,115.8100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

