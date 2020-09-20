S.Korea stocks flat as global virus worries offset domestic trade boost

South Korean shares were flat on Monday as a tech-led selloff in Wall Street and concerns over surging coronavirus cases in Europe offset optimism around strong domestic trade data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Monday as a tech-led selloff in Wall Street and concerns over surging coronavirus cases in Europe offset optimism around strong domestic trade data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0211 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 0.27 points, or 0.01%, to 2,412.13, although losses were limited as South Korea reported its lowest daily coronavirus infections since mid-August, with 70 new cases as of Sunday midnight.

** "Though the local coronavirus spread seems to be stabilising, the more important global spread is not slowing, which is a concern," said DS Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of the month returned to growth for the first time since March, helped by higher microchip and car sales in a boost to recovery hopes in the trade-reliant economy.

** South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc declined 2.4% and LG Chem fell 5% by 0241 GMT.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.8 billion won ($687,982.66) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,162.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,160.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,162.8 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,162.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.78.

($1 = 1,162.8200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

