S.Korea stocks flat as foreign, institutional sell-off offset recovery hopes

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Monday, as sell-off from foreign and institutional investors offset optimism over stimulus- and vaccine-led recovery. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 1.03 points, or 0.03%, to 3,042.04 by 0223 GMT, after falling as much as 0.51% in earlier trade. It rose 1.09% on Friday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics dropped as much as 0.61%, while peer SK Hynix also fell 1.48%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver both slid 0.12% and 1.57%, respectively.

** U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to put some detail on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while vaccinations that had been given to almost 94 million people in the United States lifted recovery hopes. [.N]

** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports were seen growing at their sharpest pace in 29 months in March, a Reuters poll showed, with semiconductors and car sales leading the expansion as global demand improved.

** But foreigners were net sellers of 108 billion won ($95.45 million) on the main board, while institutional investors also sold net 523.9 billion won worth KOSPI shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25% lower than its previous close at 1,129.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.86.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.987%. ($1 = 1,131.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

