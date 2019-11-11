S.Korea stocks flat amid Hong Kong crisis; focus shifts to Trump speech

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares were flat on Tuesday as investors waited for clues from U.S. President Donald Trump on the status of trade talks with China, amid a worsening domestic political situation in Hong Kong. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
