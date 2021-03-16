SPX

S.Korea stocks fall on caution ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, following a sell-off in Wall Street overnight, as most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, following a sell-off in Wall Street overnight, as most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI fell 23.72 points, or 0.77%, to 3,043.45 by 0231 GMT, reversing a 0.71% gain on Tuesday. It dropped over 1% in early trade.

** Most heavyweights declined, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.6% and 0.36%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem dropped 3.93%.

** "As market volatility may sharply rise after the Fed meeting, investors are cautiously taking a wait-and-see stance," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** The S&P 500 and Dow Jones retreated on Tuesday as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up. [.N]

** Foreigners were net sellers of 347.8 billion won ($307.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.63.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.182%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.137%. ($1 = 1,130.3700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

