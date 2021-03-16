S.Korea stocks fall on caution ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, following a sell-off in Wall Street overnight, as most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI fell 23.72 points, or 0.77%, to 3,043.45 by 0231 GMT, reversing a 0.71% gain on Tuesday. It dropped over 1% in early trade.

** Most heavyweights declined, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.6% and 0.36%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem dropped 3.93%.

** "As market volatility may sharply rise after the Fed meeting, investors are cautiously taking a wait-and-see stance," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** The S&P 500 and Dow Jones retreated on Tuesday as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up. [.N]

** Foreigners were net sellers of 347.8 billion won ($307.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.63.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.182%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.137%. ($1 = 1,130.3700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

