S.Korea stocks fall for fourth day, tracking choppy Wall St

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set to extend losses to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor weighing on the benchmark, as overnight losses on Wall Street dampened risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 3.30 points, or 0.11%, to 3,001.44 by 0148 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.12% in early trade to the lowest since March 11. It dropped 1.01% on Tuesday.

** Wall Street ended lower overnight on concerns around the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for the U.S. stimulus bill, while the spread of COVID-19 and related lockdown measures in Europe further dented sentiment. [.N]

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics tumbled as much as 1.34% after rival Intel Corp announced plans to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity. Peer SK Hynix also slid 1.11%.

** Hyundai Motor , the country's largest automaker, dipped 1.77% following a report that said the company is expected to see production disruptions from April because of a widespread chip shortage.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 298.7 billion won ($263.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,132.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.85.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.130%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.989%. ($1 = 1,132.1100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

