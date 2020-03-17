S.Korea stocks fall as virus fears eclipse global stimulus efforts

* KOSPI slides, foreigners sell

* KRW gains against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the damage it has inflicted on the global economy eclipsed the Trump administration's massive stimulus package. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.

** South Korea's parliament approved late on Tuesday a $9.4 billion supplementary budget to combat the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.

** The government also announced it will loosen one of its key foreign exchange rules to encourage banks to supply more dollars in local markets as the pandemic drives a global rush for the U.S. currency.

** By 0219 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 7.62 points, or 0.46%, at 1,664.82. It has fallen 24.25% so far this year.

** "KOSPI opened up as the U.S. stimulus lifted sentiment, but it reversed early gains after news on more new domestic infections from a day earlier," said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 cheques to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by the coronavirus.

** South Korea reported 93 new virus cases on Wednesday, slightly up from 84 recorded the day before, as concerns about new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.

** South Korean President Moon Jae-in said there are high possibilities that the economic crisis could persist, adding the government will deploy additional measures to shore up the economy and stabilise financial markets.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 2.2% after the company said it expected higher demand for computer chips despite pressure from the pandemic and the U.S.-China trade war.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 199.1 billion won ($160.82 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,235.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.65% higher than its previous close of 1,243.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,237.6 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,235.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.44.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.032%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.456%. ($1 = 1,238.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.