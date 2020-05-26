S.Korea stocks fall as Trump warns of strong Hong Kong response

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* KRW trades flat against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong. The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0213 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 3.70 points, or 0.18%, to 2,026.08 as tensions between China and the U.S. ramped up, outweighing investor optimism around several economies reopening after coronavirus lockdowns.

** China's parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status on Thursday, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law.

** Limited movement in the KOSPI will likely continue until Trump announces the strong response later in the week, said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook Securities.

** South Korean financial markets also awaited the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut its base rate to a fresh record low of 0.50%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 203.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,233.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,234.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.1.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30%. [MKTS/GLOB]

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 112.11, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.02%.

** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 0.844%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.332%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

