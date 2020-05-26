US Markets

S.Korea stocks fall as Trump warns of strong Hong Kong response

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong. The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* KRW trades flat against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong. The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0213 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 3.70 points, or 0.18%, to 2,026.08 as tensions between China and the U.S. ramped up, outweighing investor optimism around several economies reopening after coronavirus lockdowns.

** China's parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status on Thursday, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law.

** Limited movement in the KOSPI will likely continue until Trump announces the strong response later in the week, said Lee Won, analyst at Bookook Securities.

** South Korean financial markets also awaited the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut its base rate to a fresh record low of 0.50%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 203.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,233.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,234.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.1.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30%. [MKTS/GLOB]

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 112.11, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.02%.

** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 0.844%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.332%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular