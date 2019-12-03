US Markets

S.Korea stocks fall as trade hopes wane on Trump comments

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares shed more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks undermined optimism for a quick initial trade deal with China. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

