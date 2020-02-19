S.Korea stocks fall as jump in new virus cases stoke worries of economic impact

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI turns lower, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks gave up early gains to trade lower on Thursday as a jump in new virus cases in the country raised fears of a hit to domestic demand and corporate earnings. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** As of 0158 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 11.08 points, or 0.50%, to 2,199.26. After opening up 0.6%, the KOSPI rose as much as 0.8% in morning trade.

** South Korea confirmed 31 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number to 82, Korea's Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said.

** Of the new cases, 23 cases were traced to church services that a 61-year-old patient who tested positive had attended in the city of Daegu, the agency said.

** The rise in infections weighed on sentiment, as it could cause a broader economic slowdown, said Lee Young-gon, analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** On the other hand, China reported a dramatic drop in new cases in China's Hubei province, although it was accompanied by a change in methodology.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 28.8 billion won ($24.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% lower than its previous close at 1,189.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%, after U.S. stocks gained overnight [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks rose 1.39%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.40% so far this year, but gained 2.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 227.63 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 221.

** The won has lost 3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 110.92, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.251% and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.538%. ($1 = 1,195.6900 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters