S.Korea stocks fall as jump in new virus cases stoke worries of economic impact

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks gave up early gains to trade lower on Thursday as a jump in new virus cases in the country raised fears of a hit to domestic demand and corporate earnings. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** As of 0158 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 11.08 points, or 0.50%, to 2,199.26. After opening up 0.6%, the KOSPI rose as much as 0.8% in morning trade.

** South Korea confirmed 31 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number to 82, Korea's Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said.

** Of the new cases, 23 cases were traced to church services that a 61-year-old patient who tested positive had attended in the city of Daegu, the agency said.

** The rise in infections weighed on sentiment, as it could cause a broader economic slowdown, said Lee Young-gon, analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** On the other hand, China reported a dramatic drop in new cases in China's Hubei province, although it was accompanied by a change in methodology.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 28.8 billion won ($24.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% lower than its previous close at 1,189.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%, after U.S. stocks gained overnight [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks rose 1.39%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.40% so far this year, but gained 2.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 227.63 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 221.

** The won has lost 3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 110.92, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.251% and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.538%. ($1 = 1,195.6900 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi)

