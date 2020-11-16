US Markets
S.Korea stocks extend rally on vaccine hopes, stricter virus curbs cap gains

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, boosted by hopes of a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, but the government at home tightening some coronavirus-related curbs capped further gains. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI gained 5.01 points, or 0.20%, to 2,548.04 as of 0120 GMT, after the index hit a 33-month high in its previous close.

** Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker after Pfizer to report results exceeding expectations.

** But sentiment dented after South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in new coronavirus cases.

** The country reported 230 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, bringing the national tally to 28,998, with 494 deaths.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.3% to hit a record high and its peer SK Hynix was set for a six-day rally on chip sector optimism.

** Shares of Asiana Airlines surged as much as 24.8% to a one-year high after consolidation announcement with Korean Air Lines .

** Foreigners were net buyers for a ninth straight session, purchasing 157.5 billion won ($142.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,106.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,109.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.62.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.976%. ($1 = 1,106.7600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

