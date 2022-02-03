S.Korea stocks extend gains on upbeat U.S. equity futures

South Korean shares were set to climb for a third session on Friday, tracking strength in U.S. equity futures after online retailer Amazon.com Inc beat profit estimates. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 26.22 points, or 0.96%, at 2,733.74, as of 0319 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 2.5%, the sharpest rise in a year.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.41% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS was flat, while LG Chem 051910.KS climbed 0.89% and Naver 035420.KS advanced 1.56%.

** The surge in U.S. equity futures is soothing nerves although Nasdaq showed some volatility, said Kim Se-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Investors appeared to show scant response to data that signalled South Korea's consumer inflation in January hovered near a decade-high on surging fuel and food prices, boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2022.

** The Asian country reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as it faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 53.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.56% higher than its previous close at 1,206.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,199.8 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,200.3.

** The KOSPI dropped 8.19% so far this year, but lost 10.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won lost 0.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.23 points to 107.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 2.217%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.9 basis points to 2.637%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

