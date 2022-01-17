S.Korea stocks end near 7-wk low ahead of LG Energy IPO; rates outlook weighs

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended at a near seven-week low on Monday, as traders cut their positions ahead of the long-awaited LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion initial public offering and with more rate hike bets sapping risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended down 31.82 points, or 1.09%, at its lowest close since Dec. 1 of 2,890.10.

** Tech heavyweights led the declines, with chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS dropping 0.26% and 1.17%, respectively.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its IPO, attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, while institutional investors placed bids valuing at record $12.8 trillion.

** The public subscription for retail investors will take place on Jan. 18-19.

** Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, while the Bank of Korea last week raised its policy rate to 1.25%, bringing it back to the pre-pandemic levels.

** A slew of Chinese economic data confirming the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending also weighed on sentiment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 252.0 billion won ($211.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.45% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,192.6 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was at 1,193.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.31 point to 108.04.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 9.2 basis points to 2.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.7 basis points to 2.560%.

($1 = 1,192.5600 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

