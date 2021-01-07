S.Korea stocks end at record high on Democrat Senate win, recovery hopes
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Thursday, led by heavyweights, with a Democratic win in U.S. Senate elections in Georgia and economic recovery hopes boosting risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 63.47 points, or 2.14%, to 3,031.68, bouncing back from a 0.75% fall in the previous session.
** The index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on record on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.
** Chip giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose as much as 2.43%, leading gains, ahead of its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings, where it is expected to report a 33% jump in profit.
** Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 2.7%, while other heavyweights such as LG Chem 051910.KS and Hyundai Motor 005380.KS gained 8.1% and 1.5%, respectively.
** Democrats on Wednesday took two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
** Back home, South Korea reported 870 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, government data showed, sharply down from the peak in recent weeks.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 110.1 billion won ($101.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,087.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.16% lower than its previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,086.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,086.0.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.725%.
