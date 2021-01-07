S.Korea stocks end at record high on Democrat Senate win, recovery hopes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Thursday, led by heavyweights, with a Democratic win in U.S. Senate elections in Georgia and economic recovery hopes boosting risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 63.47 points, or 2.14%, to 3,031.68, bouncing back from a 0.75% fall in the previous session.

** The index surpassed 3,000 for the first time on record on Wednesday, as investors driving the steepest rally in years look towards a broad recovery in exports beyond the country's tech titans.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose as much as 2.43%, leading gains, ahead of its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings, where it is expected to report a 33% jump in profit.

** Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 2.7%, while other heavyweights such as LG Chem 051910.KS and Hyundai Motor 005380.KS gained 8.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

** Democrats on Wednesday took two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

** Back home, South Korea reported 870 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, government data showed, sharply down from the peak in recent weeks.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 110.1 billion won ($101.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,087.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.16% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,086.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,086.0.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.725%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

