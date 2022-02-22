S.Korea stocks edge up on institutional buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Seoul) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by institutional buying, although gains were checked by heightening tensions around Ukraine. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.65 points, or 0.32%, to 2,715.44, as of 0225 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.68% and peer SK Hynix dropped 0.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.23%.

** Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

** South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

** But strong inflow of institutional investor money drove stocks higher, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that they seemed to be betting stocks would not fall below previous lows even if the Ukraine crisis worsened.

** Institutional investors were net buyers of 97.5 billion won ($81.81 million) worth of shares on the main board, while foreigners net sold 119.8 billion won ($100.52 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,192.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,192.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,191.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 107.75.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.313%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 2.718%. ($1 = 1,191.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

