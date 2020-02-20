S.Korea stocks drop over 1% on accelerating virus spread, poor trade data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners buy

* KRW weakens against USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yields fall

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - ** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday as data showed a slump in the country's exports to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, while a surge in new virus infections at home also weighed on sentiment. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yields fell across the board.

** The main benchmark KOSPI was down 22.79 points, or 1.04%, at 2,172.71 by 0208 GMT.

** South Korea's exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February, and even though overall shipments rose, sales per working day suffered a steep contraction as the conronavirus outbreak upended global supply chains in a sharp blow to demand.

** The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new cases of the fast-spreading disease as of early Friday, after it confirmed the first death in the country on Thursday, taking the national tally to 156.

** Mainland China had also confirmed 889 new cases of virus infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday, sharply up from 394 cases a day earlier and bringing the total confirmed cases to 75,465 so far.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 64.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,205.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.52% lower than its previous close at 1,198.7. The currency weakened the most among its Asian peers and fell to its lowest since early September during early trade.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,205.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,204.4 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.68%, after U.S. stocks slid overnight. Japanese stocks fell 0.12%. [MKTS/GLOB]

** The KOSPI has fallen 1.14% so far this year, but gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 268.66 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 124.

** The won has lost 4.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 111.06, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.218%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.513%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.