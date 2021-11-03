S.Korea stocks drop ahead of Fed taper verdict

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after rising the most in three weeks in the previous session, as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 37.32 points, or 1.24%, to 2,976.17 as of 02:54.

** Stocks are falling after a big jump, but it's a relatively quiet day as most are awaiting policy decisions from the Federal Open Market Committee, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Among heavyweights, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.68% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.86%, while LG Chem fell 5.05% and Naver fell 1.34%.

** South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their IPO price on their trading debut on Wednesday, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 294.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,180.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.53% lower than its previous close at 1,174.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,180.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.57% so far this year, but lost 4.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 396.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 174.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 108.25.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.016%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.462%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

