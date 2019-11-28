S.Korea stocks decline after c.bank stands pat; dissenters in focus

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares slid on Friday after its central bank left interest rates unchanged, while investors were closely watching the number of dissenters who voted for a rate cut. The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.
