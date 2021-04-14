S.Korea stocks boosted by Kakao, LG Electronics

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, led by a surge in Kakao on stock split and on hopes of a swifter economic recovery in the United States. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 19.84 points, or 0.62%, to 3,202.22 by 0118 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.60% and 0.73%, respectively, while internet giant Naver added 0.89%.

** Kakao Corp surged as much as 18.7% to a record high as it returned to trading after conducting a 5-for-1 stock split.

** LG Electronics jumped 4.02%, extending gains on reports that its JV with Magna International Inc was close to signing contracts with Apple Inc to build electric vehicles.

** The latest Beige Book showed that the U.S. recovery accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April buoyed by consumption, while the Fed reiterated that it was highly unlikely to raise interest rates before the end of 2022.

** The Bank of Korea held interest rates at record lows on Thursday as policymakers worry rising coronavirus cases could derail the economic recovery even as they keep an eye on building price pressures.

** The country reported 698 new coronavirus cases, down from 731 a day earlier when it logged the highest daily tally since early January.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 96.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,115.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,116.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.8.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.110%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

