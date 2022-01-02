S.Korea stocks begin 2022 higher on solid exports data

Reuters
Round-up of South Korean financial markets

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started 2022 trading on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** As of 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 7.43 points, or 0.25%, at 2,985.08 after rising as much as 1.1% in early trading.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.89% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.38%. LG Chem rose 0.81% while Naver fell 0.53%.

** South Korea's exports in the final month of last year expanded 18.3% year-on-year, extending growth into a 14th month. But the rate was slower compared to a month earlier and Reuters' forecast.

** For 2021 as whole, the country's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years with the total value reaching a record high.

** "Stocks rose on December's solid exports data but investors seem not so much aggressive with the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes due this week," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 207.3 billion won ($173.93 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,190.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,188.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.8 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 108.99.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 1.826%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 2.284%.

($1 = 1,191.8600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

