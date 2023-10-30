S.Korea stock market watchdog to launch crackdown on naked short-selling

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's stock market regulator said on Tuesday it is setting up a special investigation team next week to probe short-selling trades by foreign investment banks for any illegal activity, including so-called naked short-selling.

Starting Nov. 6, the team will conduct a probe into all short-selling trades since May 2021, when a ban on short-selling was partially lifted in the local stock market, the Financial Supervisory Service said.

Currently, short-selling is allowed only on 200 large-cap stocks on the benchmark KOSPI index and 150 stocks on the junior KOSDAQ.

Naked short-selling of stocks - in which an investor sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned on all stocks by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

The watchdog said it would also collaborate with authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore to carry out international investigations in the first half of 2024.

Earlier this month, the regulator found naked short-selling breaches by two Hong Kong-based investment banks, which it called serious violations of domestic law and expected to result in record fines.

