News & Insights

S.Korea state-run banks to provide at least $1.5 bln liquidity support to credit union

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 10, 2023 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-run banks are providing at least two trillion won ($1.54 billion) of liquidity support to a credit union hit by customers withdrawals through repurchase agreements, joining commercial banks also offering financing.

The Industrial Bank of Korea 024110.KS and the Korea Development Bank said on Tuesday they had signed agreements with MG Community Credit Cooperatives (MGCCC) for an amount of 1.5 trillion won and an amount between 0.5 to 2.0 trillion won, respectively.

South Korea's financial services regulator has asked major commercial banks to prepare around $4 billion in financing to support the credit union, Reuters reported on Monday.

($1 = 1,297.7400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.