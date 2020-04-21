S.Korea state banks to provide up to $1.4 bln liquidity to Asiana Airlines
SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's two state-owned banks said on Tuesday they had together decided to provide up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in fresh liquidity to Asiana Airlines 020560.KS which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.
Asiana can use the loans as needed, spokesmen for Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea said.
($1 = 1,230.5200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))
