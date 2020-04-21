Commodities

S.Korea state banks to provide up to $1.4 bln liquidity to Asiana Airlines

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

South Korea's two state-owned banks said on Tuesday they had together decided to provide up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in fresh liquidity to Asiana Airlines which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's two state-owned banks said on Tuesday they had together decided to provide up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in fresh liquidity to Asiana Airlines 020560.KS which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.

Asiana can use the loans as needed, spokesmen for Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea said.

($1 = 1,230.5200 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular