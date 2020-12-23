US Markets
S.Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

Sangmi Cha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YUKI IWAMURA

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen JNJ.N to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

