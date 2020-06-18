US Markets

S.Korea shares set to post weekly loss on pandemic worries, tensions with N.Korea

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Truth Leem

South Korean shares fell on Friday, set to post a second straight weekly loss, amid ongoing concerns of a second pandemic wave and tensions with North Korea. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, set to post a second straight weekly loss, amid ongoing concerns of a second pandemic wave and tensions with North Korea. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 13.15 points, or 0.62%, to 2,120.33, as of 0212 GMT. For the week, the KOSPI is set to lose 0.56%.

** Risk-averse sentiment firmed as the pace of decline in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits stalled, supporting views the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

** Along with the country's ongoing tensions with the North, investors' worries grew over the U.S.-China rift as President Donald Trump renewed his threat on Thursday to cut ties with China.

** It is burdensome for the index to climb higher at this level with no positive factors in sight other than continued uncertainty of North Korea risks, said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 110.1 billion won ($90.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.40% lower at 1,212.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,212.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,211.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 112.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 0.819%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.388%. ($1 = 1,212.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular