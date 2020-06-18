S.Korea shares set to post weekly loss on pandemic worries, tensions with N.Korea

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, set to post a second straight weekly loss, amid ongoing concerns of a second pandemic wave and tensions with North Korea. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 13.15 points, or 0.62%, to 2,120.33, as of 0212 GMT. For the week, the KOSPI is set to lose 0.56%.

** Risk-averse sentiment firmed as the pace of decline in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits stalled, supporting views the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

** Along with the country's ongoing tensions with the North, investors' worries grew over the U.S.-China rift as President Donald Trump renewed his threat on Thursday to cut ties with China.

** It is burdensome for the index to climb higher at this level with no positive factors in sight other than continued uncertainty of North Korea risks, said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 110.1 billion won ($90.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.40% lower at 1,212.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,212.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,211.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 112.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 0.819%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.388%. ($1 = 1,212.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

