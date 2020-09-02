NVDA

S.Korea shares rise on boost from Samsung Electronics, chip stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, following Wall Street's overnight rally, boosted by Samsung Electronics after U.S. firm Nvidia said the company would manufacture a series of powerful gaming chips.

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, following Wall Street's overnight rally, boosted by Samsung Electronics after U.S. firm Nvidia said the company would manufacture a series of powerful gaming chips.

** Shares of the worlds top memory-chip and smartphone maker 005930.KS jumped as much as 5% after Nvidia Corp NVDA.O said Samsung would manufacture the new GeForce chips. SK Hynix 000660.KS also rose about 5%.

** By 0231 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 35.68 points, or 1.51%, to 2,400.05.

** Also lifting sentiment, South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won ($16.8 billion) fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-in's "New Deal" program.

** Foreign investors are snapping up IT shares following report that Nvidia has tapped Samsung and many are once again seeing Samsung as a major beneficiary, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 251.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,185.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,186.2 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,186.2.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.24%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 545.97 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 499.

** The won has lost 2.5% against the dollar this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 0.939%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.555%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

