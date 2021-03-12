S.Korea shares post best weekly jump in five on U.S. stimulus, easing inflation woes
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, posting their biggest weekly jump in five, as the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, and easing concerns about inflation and rising bond yields lifted global risk appetite.
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 40.69 points, or 1.35%, at 3,054.39, after gaining 1.88% on Thursday. It posted a 0.93% weekly gain, its biggest rise in five weeks.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.98% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS jumped 2.19%, while LG Chem 051910.KS and Naver 035420.KS added 0.53% and 1.87%, respectively.
** Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, one of the largest stimulus in American history, ahead of a televised address in which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4.
** The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, prompting a retreat in bond yields overnight.
** South Korea decided to extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people even as it continues its vaccine roll-out.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 405.6 billion won ($358.07 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,135.9.
** It weakened 0.68% on a weekly basis, extending losses to a third straight week.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,132.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,132.9.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.218%.
($1 = 1,132.7500 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
