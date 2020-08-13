S.Korea shares notch longest winning streak since June on stimulus hopes
KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares on Thursday notched their longest stretch of gains since June, as investors relied on stimulus hopes while a surprise jump in U.S. inflation also lifted sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** By 0635 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 5.18 points, or 0.21%, at 2,437.53.
** Unexpectedly strong U.S. inflation raised hopes about a faster economic recovery, and there is a strong belief in the market that policies will continue to support the economy, said Shin Joong-ho, an analyst at eBest Investment & Securities.
** Rising fuel costs lifted U.S. consumer prices 0.6% last month, compared with expectations for 0.3%, leaving core inflation at 1.6% for the year ended July.
** Shares of Kakao 035720.KS and Naver 035420.KS closed up 1.84% and 0.66%, respectively, while Samsung Electronics 005930.KS declined 0.51%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 351.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,183.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.17% higher than its previous close at 1,185.3.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,182.8.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.11%,.
** The KOSPI rose 10.91% so far this year, and gained 15.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 892.47 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 479.
** The won lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 points to 112.22, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.68% in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 1.2 basis points to 0.815%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.363%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
