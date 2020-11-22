TSLA

S.Korea shares hit near 3-year high on Samsung Elec, SK Hynix boost

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped on recovering demand and an upbeat outlook for the chip industry, even as tightening COVID-19 curbs at home limited gains.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0227 GMT, the KOSPI rose 44.20 points, or 1.73%, to 2,597.70. It rose as much as 1.84%, a 34-month high, earlier in the session.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged over 3% on higher demand prospects and an optimistic 2021 earnings outlook, as data showed the country's chip exports during Nov.1-20 surged 21.9% from a year earlier.

** South Korean exports grew 11.1% during Nov. 1-20 from the same period a year earlier, reversing a 5.9% decline in the previous month, helped by strong chip sales and overseas demand.

** Shares of South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd rose as much as 3.2% to a two-week high after local media reports of Tesla Inc placing battery orders for its Model Y car.

** Samsung Heavy Industries shares rose as much as 18.9% to a near six-month high after the company bagged a $2.5 billion supply order.

** South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after it tightened social distancing rules as it battles a third wave of infection.

** Foreigners were set to extend their buying spree for a thirteenth straight session, purchasing net 481.5 billion won ($432.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. They bought a total net 5.38 trillion won worth shares over the past 12 sessions.

** The won was quoted at 1,112.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,114.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.4.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 0.956%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

