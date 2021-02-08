S.Korea shares down near 1% on news Hyundai-Apple car deal is off

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, driven by a plunge in auto shares, while both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 29.39 points, or 0.94%, at 3,091.24, after falling as much as 1.12% in early trade.

** Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS shares tumbled as much as 8.42% and 15.27%, respectively, after they said they are not now in talks with Apple Inc AAPL.O on autonomous electric cars, a month after confirming early-stage talks with the tech giant.

** The sub-index for transportation equipment .KS42 dropped 7.86%, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS, Hyundai Glovis 086280.KS and Hyundai Wia 011210.KS ended down 8.65%, 9.5% and 11.9%, respectively.

** Most heavyweights skidded: Chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS slid 0.60% and 1.96%, respectively, while batterymakers LG Chem 051910.KS and Samsung SDI 006400.KS also dropped 3.70% and 0.65% each.

** Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data due to be released at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.

** "Market volatility may increase this week depending on foreign investors trading ahead of the expiry of KOSPI options," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 354.6 billion won ($316.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.37% higher than its previous close at 1,123.7.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,119.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,119.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.001%.

($1 = 1,119.2000 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.