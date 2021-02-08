AAPL

S.Korea shares down near 1% on news Hyundai-Apple car deal is off

Joori Roh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares fell on Monday, driven by a plunge in auto shares, while both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 29.39 points, or 0.94%, at 3,091.24, after falling as much as 1.12% in early trade.

** Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS shares tumbled as much as 8.42% and 15.27%, respectively, after they said they are not now in talks with Apple Inc AAPL.O on autonomous electric cars, a month after confirming early-stage talks with the tech giant.

** The sub-index for transportation equipment .KS42 dropped 7.86%, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS, Hyundai Glovis 086280.KS and Hyundai Wia 011210.KS ended down 8.65%, 9.5% and 11.9%, respectively.

** Most heavyweights skidded: Chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS slid 0.60% and 1.96%, respectively, while batterymakers LG Chem 051910.KS and Samsung SDI 006400.KS also dropped 3.70% and 0.65% each.

** Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data due to be released at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.

** "Market volatility may increase this week depending on foreign investors trading ahead of the expiry of KOSPI options," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 354.6 billion won ($316.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.37% higher than its previous close at 1,123.7.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,119.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,119.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.001%.

($1 = 1,119.2000 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

