S.Korea shares close at 26-month high on China data, Hyundai Motor 16% surge

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped to a 26-month high on Monday, and for a sixth straight day, after strong Chinese factory data and a 15.7% surge in Hyundai Motor. Investors were wary of the United States and China's trade agreement review on Aug. 15. The won inched down, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 34.71 points, or 1.48%, at 2,386.38, the highest close since June 15, 2018. That marked the sharpest daily gain since July 28, while it extended the winning streak into a sixth consecutive day.

** China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Saturday to extend unemployment benefits after talks with Congress broke down.

** Shares in South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, were at one point 17.4% higher, and ended at their highest close since May 23, 2017.

** Shares in SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd 326030.KS surged as much as 9.5% and ended at their highest close in a month after the Korea Stock Exchange said it plans to include the company in the blue-chip index starting Sept. 11.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 129.8 billion won ($109.4 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,185.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% below its previous close at 1,184.7.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,185.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,186.5.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.18%.

** The KOSPI has risen 8.59% so far this year, and is up 10.2% in the last 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.06 points to 112.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.74% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 0.831%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 1.364%.

($1 = 1,186.2900 won)

