S.Korea shares close at 26-month high on China data, Hyundai Motor 16% surge
South Korean shares jumped to a 26-month high on Monday, and for a sixth straight day, after strong Chinese factory data and a 15.7% surge in Hyundai Motor. Investors were wary of the United States and China's trade agreement review on Aug. 15. The won inched down, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
KOSPI jumps 1.5%, foreigners are net sellers KRW edges down against USD
S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 34.71 points, or 1.48%, at 2,386.38, the highest close since June 15, 2018. That marked the sharpest daily gain since July 28, while it extended the winning streak into a sixth consecutive day.
** China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
** U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Saturday to extend unemployment benefits after talks with Congress broke down.
** Shares in South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, were at one point 17.4% higher, and ended at their highest close since May 23, 2017.
** Shares in SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd 326030.KS surged as much as 9.5% and ended at their highest close in a month after the Korea Stock Exchange said it plans to include the company in the blue-chip index starting Sept. 11.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 129.8 billion won ($109.4 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,185.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% below its previous close at 1,184.7.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,185.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,186.5.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.18%.
** The KOSPI has risen 8.59% so far this year, and is up 10.2% in the last 30 trading sessions.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.06 points to 112.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.74% in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 0.831%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 1.364%.
($1 = 1,186.2900 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh)
