S.Korea seeks fines on HSBC, BNP for naked short selling -Bloomberg News

December 20, 2023 — 10:56 pm EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial watchdog has recommended imposing a fine of at least 10 billion won ($7.67 million) each on HSBC Holdings HSBA.L and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA for naked short selling, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The five-member commission led by Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Kim So-young discussed the fines during a meeting on Wednesday but could not reach a conclusion, the report said, adding that the final amount may change during discussions later.

FSC is a government agency with the statutory authority over financial policy and regulatory supervision.

Naked short-selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

FSC, HSBC and BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, South Korea reimposed a full ban on short-selling until the end of June 2024 to create a "level playing field" for retail and institutional investors.

($1 = 1,303.6600 won)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

