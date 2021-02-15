S.Korea says won't initially provide AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to elderly

AZN

South Korea will initially exclude people aged 65 years and older from inoculation with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine because of a lack of data proving its efficacy in the elderly, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday.

The decision threatens to derail the country's vaccination plans, which had called for healthcare workers and the elderly to be among the first to receive vaccinations starting on Feb. 26.

