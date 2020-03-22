S.Korea says will make all-out effort to prevent credit crunch

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's government will make an all-out effort to prevent market volatility from turning into a credit crunch as the coronavirus pandemic hammers stocks and bonds across emerging economies, its vice finance minister said on Monday.

Kim Yong-beom also said a new task force within the finance ministry will hold a policy meeting every day to monitor markets and assess if policy actions are needed to stabilize financial markets.

