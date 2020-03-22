S.Korea says will make all-out effort to prevent credit crunch

Contributor
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's government will make an all-out effort to prevent market volatility from turning into a credit crunch as the coronavirus pandemic hammers stocks and bonds across emerging economies, its vice finance minister said on Monday.

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's government will make an all-out effort to prevent market volatility from turning into a credit crunch as the coronavirus pandemic hammers stocks and bonds across emerging economies, its vice finance minister said on Monday.

Kim Yong-beom also said a new task force within the finance ministry will hold a policy meeting every day to monitor markets and assess if policy actions are needed to stabilize financial markets.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters