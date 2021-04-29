S.Korea says Novavax, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines submitted for regulatory approval

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's drug safety ministry said on Thursday that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and a shot developed by Novavax NVAX.O have been submitted for preliminary regulatory approval.

