S.Korea revised Q4 GDP up 1.2% q/q, ticks up from advance estimate -central bank

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the October-December period from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, a notch above the 1.1% growth estimated in January.

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the October-December period from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, a notch above the 1.1% growth estimated in January.

It was the fastest quarterly expansion since the January-March 2021 period when the economy grew by 1.7%, and faster than a 0.3% growth in the third quarter.

A 5% jump in exports, better than a 4.3% rise reported earlier, towed the growth in the trade-reliant economy, the Bank of Korea said, while private consumption and facility investment increased 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

In year-on-year terms, South Korea's GDP expanded a revised 4.2% during the period, up from 4.1% estimated earlier.

For the whole of 2021, the economy, Asia's fourth largest, grew 4.0%, the fastest annual expansion in 11 years and matching the advance estimates.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters