S.Korea revised Q4 GDP up 1.2% q/q, ticks up from advance estimate -central bank

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in the October-December period from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, a notch above the 1.1% growth estimated in January.

It was the fastest quarterly expansion since the January-March 2021 period when the economy grew by 1.7%, and faster than a 0.3% growth in the third quarter.

A 5% jump in exports, better than a 4.3% rise reported earlier, towed the growth in the trade-reliant economy, the Bank of Korea said, while private consumption and facility investment increased 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

In year-on-year terms, South Korea's GDP expanded a revised 4.2% during the period, up from 4.1% estimated earlier.

For the whole of 2021, the economy, Asia's fourth largest, grew 4.0%, the fastest annual expansion in 11 years and matching the advance estimates.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.