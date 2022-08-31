S.Korea revised Q2 GDP rises 0.7% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

South Korea's economy grew in the second quarter by a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, matching the advance estimate released earlier.

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 2.9%, while construction and facilities investment grew 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Exports shrank 3.1%.

The country's gross domestic product expanded by 2.9% on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.

