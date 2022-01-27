S.Korea reports 16,096 new COVID cases, new daily record -KDCA

South Korea reported 16,096 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, another daily record after posting 14,518 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

