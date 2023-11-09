S.Korea regulator says 'will need to see' on extending stock short-selling ban

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator chief said on Thursday authorities might consider extending a stock short-selling ban if the situation does not improve by the time it expires.

Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Joo-hyun said: "We will have to take a look at the situation next year, but if the current problem is not resolved, we will have to think about several things."

He made the comments in response to a lawmaker's question on the possibility of extending the short-selling ban imposed through the first half of 2024, if short-selling practices were not to improve.

South Korea from Monday re-imposed a ban on short-selling shares at least until June to promote a "level playing field" for retail and institutional investors.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

