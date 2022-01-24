S.Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, annual growth at 11-yr high

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew 1.1% in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, the fastest since the first three months of last year, buoyed by strong exports and improving consumption.

The growth was faster than the median estimate of 0.9% in a Reuters survey and followed a 0.3% rise in the third quarter when private consumption and construction were hit by extended COVID-19 curbs.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 4.1% in the fourth quarter, also beating the 3.7% growth seen in the poll.

For the whole of 2021, the economy grew 4.0%, the strongest clip since 2010, thanks to exports, which expanded at their fastest in 11 years.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

