S.Korea Q1 GDP growth slows but beats expectations

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from preceding three months as coronavirus curbs hit private consumption and surging inflation cast doubts over the recovery.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally-adjusted 0.7% in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, slowing from 1.2% a quarter earlier, but slightly faster than 0.6% growth seen in a Reuters survey.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 3.1%, compared with economists' forecast of 2.8% growth.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

