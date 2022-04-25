S.Korea Q1 GDP growth slows but beats expectations

Contributors
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from preceding three months as coronavirus curbs hit private consumption and surging inflation cast doubts over the recovery.

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from preceding three months as coronavirus curbs hit private consumption and surging inflation cast doubts over the recovery.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally-adjusted 0.7% in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, slowing from 1.2% a quarter earlier, but slightly faster than 0.6% growth seen in a Reuters survey.

From a year earlier, the economy grew 3.1%, compared with economists' forecast of 2.8% growth.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More