S.Korea President Yoon says volatility increasing in FX market

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday volatility is increasing in financial and foreign exchange markets amid uncertainties over inflation and monetary tightening in major countries.

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday volatility is increasing in financial and foreign exchange markets amid uncertainties over inflation and monetary tightening in major countries.

"External financial soundness improved significantly compared with past crises, but we should not be careless ... the government will thoroughly monitor and respond to prevent any financial or foreign exchange crisis," Yoon said as he presided over a macroeconomic and financial policy meeting.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters