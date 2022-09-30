S.Korea postpones plan to open up onshore FX market

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to postpone a plan to open up its onshore foreign exchange market to overseas investors, as the won languishes near a 13-1/2-year low, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

"FX authorities have a blueprint ready in place. However, all the focus is on market conditions right now. So, it may not be the best time for discussion (with market participants)," the official said.

The postponement does not imply a change in the policy direction, the official said, without giving a new time frame.

The government has been preparing to extend trading hours for the USD/KRW spot market to 17 hours - 0000 GMT to 1700 GMT - and allow dealers based abroad to participate. The detailed plans were earlier scheduled to be disclosed during this quarter.

Currently, onshore trading hours are from 0000 GMT to 0630 GMT and only locally licensed financial institutions can participate.

The won KRW=KFTC has weakened 17% against the dollar so far this year, making it the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies.

(Reporting by Yena Park, Writing by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.