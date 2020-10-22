S.Korea POSCO's Q3 profit fell 36% on-year, beating estimates

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS reported a 36% decline in third-quarter operating profit, but beat market estimates as steel production and sales recovered to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the company said.

POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker, said on Friday its consolidated operating profit for the July to September quarter was 667 billion won ($587.55 million) versus 1 trillion won a year earlier and an estimate of 521 billion won from 10 analysts, according to an average Refinitiv estimate.

The company's third-quarter revenue fell 11% to 14.3 trillion won.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.