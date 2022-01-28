S.Korea POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong steel demand

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO's 005490.KS operating profit jumped 284% in 2021 to a record 9.2 trillion won ($7.62 billion), boosted by strong steel demand that has lifted prices of the construction raw material.

Global crude steel production rose 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed this month, despite an energy crunch that led to weaker output in top producer China.

($1=1,206.6900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

